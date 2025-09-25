SI

Cal Raleigh Becomes Seventh Player in MLB History to Hit 60 Home Runs in a Season

Raleigh's historic blast came in the bottom of the eighth inning on Wednesday night.

Mike McDaniel

Cal Raleigh hit his 60th home run of the season on Wednesday night.
Cal Raleigh hit his 60th home run of the season on Wednesday night. / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mariners star Cal Raleigh may have all but locked up the American League MVP award on Wednesday night when he blasted his 60th home run of the season, becoming the seventh player in MLB history to hit 60 home runs or more in one campaign.

With four games to play, Raleigh sits just two home runs away from tying the American League record set by Aaron Judge in 2022, and three away from breaking it. Ironically, Judge and Raleigh are neck-and-neck in the AL MVP race.

Only Roger Maris, Judge, Sammy Sosa, Mark McGwire and Barry Bonds have hit more home runs in a single season than Raleigh. Raleigh's 60th home run tied Babe Ruth's mark set in 1927.

The Mariners went on to beat the Rockies on Wednesday night to move to 89-69 on the season. There's no doubt there's more to come from Raleigh in what remains of the regular season, and into what should be a raucous postseason atmosphere at T-Mobile Park.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB