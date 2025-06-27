Cal Raleigh Announces He Will Compete in First Career Home Run Derby
MLB's home run leader will officially be competing in the Home Run Derby prior to the 2025 All-Star Game in Atlanta.
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh announced on social media Friday that he will compete in his first Home Run Derby this year. Raleigh is set to make his debut amidst a career year in which he leads the league with 32 home runs. He is currently the only player with at least 30 home runs at this point of the season, and will almost certainly make his first All-Star team as well this year.
Raleigh is the second player to announce they will be competing in the Home Run Derby this year, after Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuña Jr. shared earlier this week that he will compete in the Home Run Derby.
Acuña will represent the hometown team at the derby while Raleigh, a North Carolina native, will also get to play close to home for the competition.
“It's really cool,” Raleigh said, via MLB.com. “Obviously, for all my family, it'll be easy for them to get to. And friends have already been texting me and asking if I would do it. So now hopefully I can put their mind at ease a little bit.”
Raleigh's Home Run Derby debut will get a special assist from his family. Raleigh's dad, Todd, a former college baseball coach, will throw to Raleigh during the derby. Raleigh is hoping that his younger brother, Todd Jr., will catch at the event.
“As a dad, it doesn't get any better than that. It's all downhill from there,” Todd told MLB.com over the phone. “To be able to be there with him on the field and have [Todd Jr.] involved, I mean, it's kind of like one of those Hallmark moments.”