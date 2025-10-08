Cal Raleigh Had Classy Gesture for Mariners Fan Who Caught HR in 'Dump 61 Here' Shirt
In perhaps the best-ever example of what being prepared to attend a baseball game looks like, a Mariners fan, appropriately wearing a "Dump 61 Here" shirt, caught Seattle catcher Cal Raleigh's 61st home run (between regular season and the playoffs) of the season in the club's 8-4 victory over Detroit on Tuesday night. And not only was 61 perfectly dumped directly into the hands of the fan, but the man was also prepared for the next one, as he peeled off the first shirt to reveal an identical shirt with he words "Dump 62 Here."
But catching Raleigh's homer wasn't even the best part of the night for the lucky fan.
After the game, he got to met Raleigh.
And Raleigh was pure class during the interaction. According to The Athletic, the fan offered to give the No. 61 homer ball back to Raleigh, who not only declined, but signed the ball and gave the fan a signed bat. What a big-time gesture from The Big Dumper.
But Raleigh did have one request for the Mariners fan.
"You got to come back tomorrow," Raleigh said to the fan, according to Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic.
Judging by the magical night both he and the Mariners had, the fan might want to heed Raleigh's words and stick around. Seattle holds a 2-1 lead over the Tigers in the American League Division Series, with Game 4 scheduled for Wednesday at 3:08 p.m. ET.