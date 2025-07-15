Cal Raleigh Credits 15-Year-Old Brother for Hyping Him Up During HR Derby Win
Cal Raleigh's 2025 Home Run Derby win was a family affair.
The Mariners catcher, who leads MLB with 38 home runs this season, had his father Todd throw pitches to him and his 15-year-old brother Todd Jr. catch for him behind the plate.
Raleigh credited his family after his Derby win, and gave a special shout out to his younger brother for "hyping him up" during his performance. Raleigh finished with hitting 54 total home runs on Monday night.
"Honestly he was hyping me up," Raleigh said. "He was firing me up the whole time. I'd hit one good and he'd be like 'Let's go!' And, I don't know, it just got me going, and I think that's why I got good spurts during the Derby."
ESPN's Jeff Passan then asked Todd Jr. what it was like having the best view in Truist Park during his brother's performance, and he responded with one simple word: "Greatness."
Raleigh shared in his post-Derby interview on ESPN that he might gift his brother a new car for when he turns 16 as a thank you for participating in the Derby with him. What a generous big brother.
Raleigh competed against Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero in the Derby final. Raleigh went first and crushed 18 homers, while Caminero fell short with 15 home runs in the final round. Raleigh became the first catcher and switch hitter to win the Derby.