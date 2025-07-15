Cal Raleigh Defeats Junior Caminero in Final Round to Win 2025 Home Run Derby
Monday was a night to remember for the Raleigh family.
With his father, Todd, pitching on the mound and his 15-year-old brother, Todd Jr., catching behind the plate, Mariners slugger Cal Raleigh hit 18 homers in the final round—and 54 overall—to take home the 2025 MLB Home Run Derby crown.
Raleigh batted first in the final round and mashed 18 homers from the left side of the plate. The other finalist, Rays infielder Junior Caminero, fell just short with 15 homers.
Raleigh is the first Mariners player to win the Home Run Derby since Ken Griffey Jr. did it three times in 1994, '98 and '99. And, coincidentally Griffey was in attendance at Truist Park on Monday night working as a photographer for the event.
This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.