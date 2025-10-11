Cal Raleigh Perfectly Encapsulated Endless Mariners-Tigers Game 5 With Witty Comment
Opposing catchers Cal Raleigh and Dillon Dingler were admittedly going through it during the Mariners' unbelievable 15th-inning win over the Tigers Friday night. Seattle came out on top and advanced to their first American League Championship Series since 2001 with the 3-2 win in the marathon decider at T-Mobile Park.
As the game went close to six hours, Raleigh and Dingler caught all 15 innings for their respective sides. As the Tigers catcher went up to bat in the 14th, he apparently checked in on Major League Baseball's home run leader who was in the trenches with him.
"How are your legs doing?" Dingler asked Raleigh as they both spent way too much time crouched behind the plate.
"About as good as yours," Raleigh hilariously replied via MLB Network's Jon Morosi.
"Big Dumper" went 1-for-5 from the plate on the night with two walks and three strikeouts. Dingler went 2-for-6 for the Tigers, including a one-out double in the 14th that Detroit wasn't able to capitalize on.
The Tigers used eight pitchers on the night to just seven for the M's. When all was said and done, Dingler caught 263 pitches from Tigers hurlers compared to 209 for Raleigh, with a whopping 472 total pitches in the marathon classic. Both sides had to dip into their starting rotations, using three of their four starters used in the series during Game 5.
Seattle now has a quick turnaround ahead of their ALCS clash with the Blue Jays as Game 1 is slated for Sunday evening in Toronto. The Mariners announced Bryce Miller would start Game 1, one of the few pitchers they didn't have to use during the longest winner-take-all game in postseason history.
In between celebrations, let's hope Raleigh was able to get his legs some much needed rest.