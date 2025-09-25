SI

Cal Ripken Jr. Gives Glowing Endorsement of Baseball's Move to ABS System

The Hall of Fame infielder believes that the sport should embrace the new-age technology.

Mike McDaniel

Cal Ripken Jr. is a fan of baseball's new ABS system.
Cal Ripken Jr. is a fan of baseball's new ABS system. / JON RATHBUN / Herkimer Times Telegram / USA TODAY NETWORK

Major League Baseball is set to implement an Automated Ball-Strike Challenge System (ABS) beginning in the 2026 season, the league announced on Tuesday. Each team will receive two challenges per game, and the challenges can be kept if they are successful. The challenges can only be initiated by a pitcher, catcher or batter immediately following a pitch.

Hall of Fame Baltimore Orioles infielder Cal Ripken Jr. was asked about the ABS system coming to baseball next season, and voiced strong support of it in an appearance with 106.7 The Fan's Grant & Danny show on Thursday.

"I'm for the system," Ripken said. "I really believe the whole game can swing on one pitch. You know, it's a 2-1 count, bases loaded and a slider's gonna be down and away and they get the call—it's 2-2 as opposed to 3-1 with the hottest hitter at the plate. It changes the opportunity. Tennis does a good job, football does a good job with the technology, and we have that here. I guess the question is, 'Is two challenges enough?' So it's going to be a little bit of a learning period and a tweaking period and who knows, maybe it goes to all ABS at some point. But I like the idea."

It will certainly be a change that some fans will support and others—baseball purists—may not. But it is baseball's foray into 21st century technology and the challenge system in a sport that is difficult to officiate is long overdue.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Mike McDaniel
MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/MLB