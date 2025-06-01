Cameras Caught Shohei Ohtani Appearing to Fall Asleep During Dodgers' Blowout Win
As part of what turned out to be a pretty bad night for New York sports fans, the New York Yankees were annihilated by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday, losing 18-2. The blowout took form in stunningly quick fashion, too, with the Dodgers scoring 10 runs in the first two innings to start the celebration early at Dodger Stadium.
The game turned so quickly even superstar Shohei Ohtani was not immune to the monotony of a blowout victory. Cameras caught the Dodgers slugger appearing to take a quick nap in the dugout during the win.
In a potentially related nugget, Ohtani and his wife announced the birth of their first child on April 19, just over a month ago. Sleep is usually in short supply for new parents, even for the very famous ones. Gotta catch some Z's when you can. Nobody can blame Ohtani for apparently doing so.
The Dodgers' win was made all the more impressive by the fact that it didn't include much from Ohtani. The star recorded only two hits and two runs on the day. It was otherwise a complete team effort.
A clearly relaxing night for Ohtani. Time will tell if Sunday proves the same as the Dodgers host the Yankees in the final game of their series on Sunday Night Baseball.