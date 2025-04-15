SI

Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Homers Against Astros After Nixing Offseason Trade

The future Hall of Famer taunted a struggling Houston team.

Patrick Andres

Nolan Arenado doubles against the Astros Monday.
Nolan Arenado doubles against the Astros Monday.
When trade rumors connecting St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado to the Houston Astros surfaced this offseason, it was tempting to frame a potential deal as a rebuilding Cardinals team shipping Arenado out to a contender.

How foolish that framing would've been. First, a proposed December trade fell apart thanks to Arenado's contractual no-trade clause. Then, Houston and St. Louis jumped out to identical 7–8 starts.

On Monday, Arenado brought the saga full circle—crushing his second home run of the season in the seventh inning of the Cardinals' game against the Astros to put his team up 8–0.

Arenado, 33, entered Monday slashing .283/.387/.415 this season with a home run and seven RBIs.

A probable Hall of Famer, Arenado has eight All-Star appearances, 10 Gold Gloves and five Silver Sluggers to his name; he's finished in the top 10 of the National League MVP voting on six seperate occasions.

