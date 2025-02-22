Nolan Arenado Could Be Willing to Waive No-Trade Clause for Astros-Cardinals Deal
The Houston Astros reportedly have renewed interest in a trade for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado.
The Cardinals and Astros previously agreed on a deal in December which would've sent Arenado to Houston, but he vetoed the deal thanks to the full no-trade clause in his contract.
In December, the Astros traded All-Star outfielder Kyle Tucker to the Chicago Cubs before they signed former Arizona Diamondbacks first baseman Christian Walker to a three-year, $60 million deal. In the MLB.com report Saturday, Mark Feinsand, Brian McTaggart and John Denton reported that part of the reason Arenado had a reluctance to join Houston was because they just traded Tucker. Arenado was worried that the Astros weren't planning to contend, but the move to sign Walker signaled Houston is still looking to win.
The Astros lost third baseman Alex Bregman in free agency, as he recently signed a three-year, $120 million contract with the Boston Red Sox. In early February, ESPN's Buster Olney reported that Arenado "would really like" the idea of going to the Red Sox—a move that was squashed by Boston signing Bregman to go alongside star third baseman Rafael Devers. MLB.com also noted the Red Sox' Bregman deal helped Arenado "clarify his market."
Although Arenado previously shut down a deal which was set to make him an Astro, he may be changing his tune as MLB's hot stove cools off.