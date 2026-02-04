Cardinals Signal Major Opportunity for Nolan Gorman

Over the last few seasons, a lot has been said about St. Louis Cardinals slugger Nolan Gorman.

There's no denying the fact that Gorman has prolific power. He has shown that he can tear the cover off the ball, but he hasn't been able to put it together consistently so far throughout his young career. The 2023 campaign showed flashes of what he can be. He played in 119 games and clubbed 27 homers, drove in 76 runs and slashed .236/.328/.478. Since then, his role has fluctuated with the club greatly and it has impacted him offensively.

In 2024, he had 19 homers and 50 RBIs, but also hit .203 in 107 games played. In 2025, he hit .205 to go along with 14 homers and 46 RBIs in 111 games played. It shouldn't be forgotten that Gorman is just 25 years old. As the club has dealt with logjams throughout the roster, Gorman is someone who has felt the brunt of it behind veterans, like Nolan Arenado.

The Cardinals need to see what they have in Nolan Gorman

Sep 9, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Gorman (16) high-fives teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Seattle Mariners during the second inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Now, he seemingly has a pathway to consistent playing time. On Tuesday, Cardinals president of baseball operations acknowledged that it's going to be an important season for the young slugger, as transcribed by Brandon Kiley of "BK & Ferrario" of 101 ESPN St. Louis.

"It's a big year for him," Bloom said, as transcribed by Kiley. "He should have plenty of opportunity this year. We've seen it [before]. He has power everywhere. He can drive the baseball to any part of the field. ... He knows this is a big opportunity [for him]."

Last season, the idea of "runway" players was tossed around a lot. It centered around Gorman and Jordan Waker mainly, but Alec Burleson worked his way into the conversation. While this is the case, Gorman still didn't get consistent at-bats early on. The Cardinals need to see if he can be a building block piece and the 2026 season will be his best opportunity yet.

