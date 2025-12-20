Mariners Insider Adds Fuel To Cardinals, Brendan Donovan Rumors

Will the St. Louis Cardinals send Brendan Donovan to the American League West?

This is a topic that has been popular across the league over the last few weeks. The Cardinals have All-Star utility man Brendan Donovan on the trade block and the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants were reported to be the "front-runners" for him by The Athletic's Katie Woo.

Woo reported the "front-runners" on Dec. 13 and now it's Dec. 20 as of writing and no deal has gotten done. On Saturday, MLB.com's Daniel Kramer hosted a question-and-answer session with fans and unsurprisingly was asked about Donovan.

Who will win the sweepstakes?

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (21) take his position against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

"The tea leaves suggest Brendan Donovan would be a perfect fit in Seattle," Kramer wrote. "But that’s also true for multiple teams interested in the Cardinals’ second baseman. And because he’s St. Louis’ best trade asset while they’re trying to shed payroll and reload with younger talent, the price will be high. But the Mariners are as well-equipped with prospect capital as any of the teams linked to Donovan."

Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reported that the Cardinals have asked about Jurrangelo Cijntje and Lazaro Montes with Seattle.

"A trade with St. Louis for Donovan is viewed as more likely for the Mariners, who have coveted the super utility player for the past couple years," Jude wrote. "The Mariners and San Francisco Giants are considered the front-runners to land Donovan, The Athletic reported. The Cardinals are seeking two top prospects and have discussed Cijntje and Lazaro Montes, one of the Mariners’ most touted hitting prospects."

One of the top infield trade candidates came off the market on Friday in Brandon Lowe. Now, the two top remaining infielders on the block are Donovan and Ketel Marte. If Seattle, or any team for that matter, wants Donovan, they're going to have to pay up to get him. The market is in St. Louis' favor right now. Now, it's a matter of seeing who will step up.

