Why 2026 Could Be Pivotal for Cardinals’ Fan-Favorite Outfielder

The St. Louis Cardinals have been active this offseason, offloading veterans on high-priced contracts while also landing some top prospects for Brendan Donovan. Now, playing time is cleared up for some younger players like JJ Wetherholt, Nolan Gorman and Thomas Saggese.

The 2026 season may be a rough one in St. Louis, but it should at least be an interesting year as the Cardinals focus on the future and what they currently have in-house. It's also going to be crucial for several players. Brian Murphy of MLB.com listed four players the 2026 will be crucial for in St. Louis, and among them was outfielder Lars Nootbaar.

"Nootbaar was a productive hitter from 2022-24, boasting a 116 OPS+ across that three-year span. But largely due to injuries, he never played in 120 games in any of those years. Last season, he did make it through a career-best 135 games, but he was a below-league-average bat (94 OPS+). His expected weighted on-base average, which was north of .350 from '22 through '24, fell to .317 last year," Murphy wrote.

What's next for Nootbaar

Sep 12, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar (21) strikes out against the Milwaukee Brewers in the fourth inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

There are a number of possible outcomes for Nootbaar in 2026. If he can return from double heel surgery and perform up to par, then he should be in good shape. Assuming the Cardinals are out of postseason contention by the trade deadline, he could ultimately boost his stock and be of interest to other teams.

That would allow the Cardinals to trim their supply of left-handed bats even further. He has two years of team control remaining, so 2026 will be a crucial year for him. But if he struggles, the Cardinals are likely going to be stuck with him for the rest of his contract.

The Cardinals also have a few intriguing outfield bats in their system that could step up if Nootbaar can't perform up to par. Joshua Baez is an option, as he brings power from the right side of the plate. There could also be a chance for somebody like Nathan Church to make his mark and show the rest of the league what he can do.

Nootbaar ultimately has to stay healthy. If he can do that, then teams might show interest in him at the deadline.

