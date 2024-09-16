Cardinals Not Among Top Suitors For Yankees Superstar Despite Past Interest
The St. Louis Cardinals have to open up the checkbook this winter if they want to get back to being considered contenders in the National League.
St. Louis has multiple holes on the roster that need to be addressed, and free agency is the most likely outlet, with the minor leagues not likely to provide everything the team needs in the near future.
The Cardinals do have a lot of talent, but they need to add more if they want to contend in 2025. There will be some intriguing players available this winter, with New York Yankees superstar slugger Juan Soto being the best.
He is among the top players, and some have projected that he will receive a deal between $500 and $600 million this winter. St. Louis showed interest in him before and even tried to acquire him in a trade with the Washington Nationals
St. Louis ultimately didn't land Soto, as he was traded to the San Diego Padres. Now, he will be a free agent, but USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale didn't mention St. Louis among the teams most likely to place a bid on him.
"There are five teams expected to make bids for free-agent outfielder Juan Soto in free agency this winter, baseball executives believe: the New York Yankees, New York Mets, Toronto Blue Jays, San Francisco Giants, and Philadelphia Phillies," Nightengale said.
Soto would be the best option for St. Louis -- and every other team in baseball. He is a true superstar and immediately would give the Cardinals what they need on offense. Despite this, the price will be too high.
More MLB: Beloved Cardinals Star Could Be Nearing End Of Career In St. Louis