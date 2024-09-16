Beloved Cardinals Star Could Be Nearing End Of Career In St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals brought a beloved figure back into the clubhouse for the 2024 Major League Baseball season.
St. Louis entered last offseason looking for a way to add depth off the bench and another voice to the clubhouse. The Cardinals were able to find a way to fill both holes by reuniting with former All-Star and fan-favorite Matt Carpenter.
Carpenter spent the first 11 seasons of his career with St. Louis before spending the 2022 campaign with the New York Yankees and the 2023 season with the San Diego Padres. He's back in town now, but FanSided's Thomas Gauvain suggested his days could be numbered with the club.
"With just over two weeks left in the regular season, it may be time to bid farewell to the three-time All-Star," Gauvain said. "Carpenter, now 38, hasn't officially stated that this will be his last year, but it's seeming more and more likely as his role has become diminished in recent years. While his 2024 output doesn't measure up to his career statistics -- he has a .236/.317/.378 slash line this year with just four home runs and 15 runs batted in through 127 at-bats -- he's still been a worthy addition to the roster.
"Matt Carpenter became the torch bearer for the team following the departures of players like Albert Pujols and Matt Holliday. He was one of the team's best and most versatile players throughout the 2010s, and fans of that era have many fond memories of Carpenter on the field. Perhaps most known for his lack of batting gloves, Carpenter will be remembered for his stellar offensive performances, willingness to play anywhere on the diamond, and his leadership both on and off the field."
Carpenter has been solid with the Cardinals this season, with four home runs and 15 RBIs in 54 games played. If he does decide to hang up his cleats this winter, it certainly was a successful career.
