MLB World Reacts to Carlos Correa Heading Back to Astros at Trade Deadline
The 2025 MLB trade deadline has been a pretty active one, and late on Thursday afternoon news broke that fans were witnessing a homecoming.
Just under two hours before the deadline, MLB.com's Brian McTaggart broke the news that the Minnesota Twins were sending shortstop Carlos Correa back to the Houston Astros. The Twins have been huge sellers throughout deadline season, and had been in talks with the Astros on Correa, but reports suggested the two sides had hurdles to clear before a deal could get made. It seems they were cleared. A deal has been made.
Correa, 30, was the first overall pick in the 2012 MLB draft. He made his debut for Houston in 2015, winning AL Rookie of the Year, and wound up a foundational piece of the Astros' 2017 World Series squad. He departed the team in free agency to join the Twins in 2022, but his seven seasons in Houston are remembered fondly by Astros fans.
This season, Correa is batting .267 with seven home runs and 31 RBI. In 2023 he signed a six-year, $200 million deal with Minnesota.
Fans had all kinds of reactions to Correa's homecoming in the immediate wake of the news.