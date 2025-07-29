Chicago Cubs Unveil Jersey Patch Honoring Ryne Sandberg
The baseball world lost a legend on Monday, as longtime Chicago Cubs second basemen and Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg passed away at the age of 65. Sandberg, the 1984 National League MVP, a 10-time All-Star and a nine-time Gold Glover, was known as much for his elite hitting and infield defense as he was for his quiet leadership and pleasantness.
The Cubs on Tuesday unveiled their plan to honor the franchise legend for the remainder of the 2025 season: with a jersey patch. The patch features Sandberg's jersey No. 23 and his signature above the Cubs logo on the players' jerseys.
Sandberg was diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer in January of 2024, but announced he was cancer-free seven months later. However, in December he shared that the cancer had returned and spread to other parts of his body. Sandberg had thrown out the first pitch before the Cubs home opener on April 4.
Sandberg posted a .285/.344/.452 slash line with 282 home runs, 1061 RBI, 1318 runs scored and 344 stolen bases in 16 MLB seasons. In 1984, his MVP campaign, Sandberg helped the Cubs make the postseason for the first time since 1945, and led the club to the National League Championship Series.
Sandberg was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2005.