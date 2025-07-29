MLB Network Celebrates Life of Ryne Sandberg With Heartfelt Tribute Video
Ryne Sandberg will forever be a Cubs legend.
Chicaog Cubs legend Ryne Sandberg died on Monday. He was 65.
The Hall of Fame second baseman played 16 seasons in the majors, 15 of them in Chicago. Throughout the course of his career, Sandberg won nine Gold Gloves, seven Silver Slugger awards, and was named NL MVP of the 1984 season.
Tributes poured in for Sandberg from across the baseball world. MLB Network put together a video package celebrating the life and playing career of Sandberg, highlighting some of the brightest moments of his career. You can watch that below.
The Cubs will wear a patch in honor of Sandberg on their uniforms for the remainder of the season.
RIP to a Cubs legend.
