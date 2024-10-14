Clayton Kershaw Makes Strong Statement on Dodgers Future After Injury-Riddled Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers will not be playing pitcher Clayton Kershaw in this postseason as he deals with bone spurs in his big toe, an injury that has kept him out since August 31.
There was speculation that Kershaw might be considering retirement as the 36-year-old barely competed this season. His first start was on July 25 after undergoing shoulder surgery last offseason, and he only played for about a month before landing on the injured list.
But, Kershaw doesn't plan on hanging up his glove for good yet.
Would this next surgery on his toe keep him from returning in 2025, a player option year for him?
“Mentally, I feel great. I had shoulder surgery last offseason, and my shoulder and elbow, everything, my arm, feels great," Kershaw told the Fox pregame show team on Monday. "Obviously, I had some tough luck with my foot this year. But I want to make use of this surgery. I don’t want to have surgery and shut it down. So I’m gonna come back next year and give it a go and see how it goes.”
Kershaw's been with the Dodgers his entire MLB career, which began in 2008. In that span, he's been named a 10-time All-Star, won three NL Cy Young Awards, was the NL MVP in 2014 and won a World Series title in 2020.