Even Clayton Kershaw Was Surprised by 'Weird But Cool' All-Star Game Legend Pick
Three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw is headed to the All-Star Game for the 11th time in his decorated career, as MLB commissioner Rob Manfred included the longtime Los Angeles Dodgers left-hander on the roster as a "Legend Pick" for all that he's achieved in a likely Hall of Fame career.
And while Kershaw is certainly grateful for the honor, he also doesn't necessarily believe it was deserved on his part.
"Obviously, I don’t deserve to get to go this season, haven’t pitched very much," Kershaw, who has made just nine starts this season, quipped according to the Los Angeles Times. "I don’t know if Doc [Dodgers manager Dave Roberts] was going for the surprise factor or not. But I had no idea until he said it.
"You never take for granted getting to go to an All-Star Game, regardless of the circumstances. At the end of the day, it’s weird but cool, so I’m just going to enjoy it."
The 37-year-old didn't pitch until May 17 this season after undergoing surgeries on his knee and toe following the Dodgers' World Series victory this past season. Kershaw is 4–0 with a 3.43 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 44 2/3 innings pitched.
Kershaw, who on July 2 became just the 20th pitcher to record 3,000 career strikeouts, joins retired sluggers Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera as players to receive the "Legend Pick" as an entry into the All-Star Game.
Pujols and Cabrera both went on to retire that year. Kershaw has not specified exactly when his retirement will occur, but has made clear that he will spend the rest of his career with the only organization he's ever known.
"The Dodgers have stuck with me," Kershaw told reporters after notching his 3,000th career strikeout. "It hasn't been all roses. I'm super grateful now. To say that I got to spend my whole career here, and I will spend my whole career here. I have a lot more appreciation."
The MLB All-Star Game is on July 15 at 8 p.m. ET at Truist Park in Atlanta.