Cody Bellinger Catches First Pitch From His Dad in Wholesome Moment at Yankees Game
This weekend was a special one for the Bellinger clan.
Yankees star Cody Bellinger isn't the first member of his family to wear the pinstripes. His father, Clay, played in New York for three seasons from 1999 to 2001. Clay took the field with some of his former teammates on Saturday during the franchise's Old-Timers Game, and he was back at the stadium again on Sunday for another special honor.
Clay was honored with throwing out the ceremonial first pitch for Sunday's game against the Astros, and it was none other than Cody serving as his catcher behind home plate.
Have a look at the heartwarming first pitch between Yankees' father and son:
It was a perfect first pitch, too, as Clay threw from off the rubber and even managed to catch a bit of the zone.
Throughout the history of the organization, only four father-son duos have ever played for the Yankees. Cody and Clay Bellinger are joined in New York sports history by Yogi and Dale Berra, Ron and Ike Davis, and Mark Leiter and Mark Leiter Jr.
A special moment between the former and current Yankees.