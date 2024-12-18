Cody Bellinger and His Dad Join Exclusive Yankees List After Trade From Cubs
Like father like son.
The New York Yankees made a splash on the trade market Tuesday when they acquired Chicago Cubs outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger plus $5 million in cash in exchange for pitcher Cody Poteet.
Cody won't be the first Bellinger to don the Yankee pinstripes. His father, Clay Bellinger, played for the Yankees from 1999 to '01, appearing in 181 total games for New York.
Clay played four seasons in the MLB, which includes a brief stint with the Anahem Angels after his time in the Bronx.
After Cody was dealt to the Yankees on Tuesday, the MLB posted a clip of Clay's first home run in the big leagues.
Clay hit a shot to left field and proceeded to circle the bases to a standing ovation from fans at the old Yankee Stadium.
Now, in just a few short months, Clay will get to walk down memory lane as he watches his son play in the same uniform. He wore No. 35 for the Yankees, a number which isn't retired and is currently available. Cody wore No. 35 in his first six seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers but wore No. 24 in his two seasons with the Cubs. We'll see if he picks up his dad's old jersey once he hits the Bronx.
The MLB's Sarah Langs posted that Clay and Cody Bellinger will be the fourth father-son duo to both wear the Yankee pinstripes.
The Yankees trade for Cody comes after the team missed out on the Juan Soto sweepstakes after he signed a 15-year, $765 million contract with the crosstown rival New York Mets.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Bellinger will play center field for the Yankees, sliding American League MVP Aaron Judge over to right.