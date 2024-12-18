Cody Bellinger and His Dad Join Exclusive Yankees List After Trade From Cubs

Clay & Cody Bellinger will be the fourth set of father-sons to both play for the Yankees, joining:



Mark Leiter (1990) & Mark Leiter Jr. (2024-pres)

Ron Davis (1978–81) & Ike Davis (2016)

Yogi Berra (1946–63) & Dale Berra (1985-86)



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/rNDCj5e6Rw