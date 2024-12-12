Mets Owner Steve Cohen Has a Bold Goal to Start the Juan Soto Era
Juan Soto was officially introduced as a New York Met on Thursday, donning the team colors he’ll call his own for the next 15 years and $765 million of his career.
At the introductory press conference, Soto made clear that there were two driving factors in his decision to join the Mets: the way the team treated him and his family, and his belief in the franchise’s commitment to winning championships.
Speaking with a pool of reporters after the official presser was over, Mets owner Steve Cohen revealed his goal for the Soto era, and how it came up in conversation with the team’s new star during the free agency process.
Asked directly how many titles he thought the team would win with Soto, Cohen said, “Let’s put it this way. He asked me, how many championships would you like to win over the next 10 years, I said two to four.”
While some might say the only correct answer to such a question is “every single one of them,” it seems Cohen and Soto had a more direct, realistic outline for what would look like a successful partnership between them.
It’s an ambitious goal, but ambitious goals are what you are going for after giving out the biggest contract in the history of sports.
No team in baseball has won four titles in 10 years since the last Yankess dynasty, who won four in five years from 1996 to 2000.
The Mets already won the bidding war for Soto against their crosstown rival—now they’re coming for the Yankees’ dynasty status.