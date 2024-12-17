Cubs Trade Cody Bellinger to Yankees in Offseason Stunner
The New York Yankees reportedly have made the latest big move of the MLB offseason.
According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, New York traded for Chicago Cubs outfielder and first baseman Cody Bellinger on Tuesday. MLB insider Jon Heyman also reported the Cubs sent Bellinger plus $5 million cash to New York in exchange for pitcher Cody Poteet.
The 29-year-old outfielder and first baseman is a two-time All-Star, a World Series champion (Dodgers, 2020), a former NL MVP (2019), and also the winner of the NL Comeback Player of the Year after a bounce-back 2023 season with Chicago.
In 130 games last year with Chicago, Bellinger batted .266/.325/.426 with 18 homers and 78 RBIs while playing right field, center field and first base. He is under contract for $27.5 million next season and also has a $25 million player option on his deal for the 2026 campaign.
The Yankees missed out in the Juan Soto sweepstakes earlier this offseason, coming up just short—one year and $5 million shy to be exact—of the 16-year, $760 million contract he signed with the Mets. They remained aggressive, and landed Bellinger as consolation.
According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, Bellinger will play center field for the Yankees, sliding slugger Aaron Judge over to right. As for his replacement in Chicago, former first-round pick Pete Crow-Armstrong is a likely candidate to start the season in his place in center field.