Cody Bellinger Posts Heartfelt Message to Cubs Fans After Yankees Trade
Cody Bellinger is heading to the Bronx after he was traded from the Chicago Cubs to the New York Yankees on Tuesday.
The outfielder, who won NL MVP in 2019 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, spent just two seasons in Chicago, but his time there seemed to really have an impact on him. He won the NL Comeback Player of the Year award in his first season with the Cubs in 2023.
Bellinger wrote a heartfelt message to Cubs fans on Instagram on Wednesday, expressing his gratitude for the time he spent at the Friendly Confines.
"I am extremely grateful that I was able to play in Wrigley Field wearing the home whites," Bellinger wrote along with a video highlight of him hitting a home run. "The fans, the atmosphere, the organization, everything about Chicago is truly beautiful. I enjoyed every second of being a Cub. It will forever have a special place in my heart."
The Cubs sent Bellinger and $5 million cash to the Yankees in exchange for pitcher Cody Poteet on Tuesday in the blockbuster trade. Bellinger batted .266/.325/.426 with 18 homers and 78 RBIs during the 2024 season, which saw the Cubs miss the postseason.