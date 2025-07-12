Cody Bellinger Was One Robbery Away From Historic Four Home Run Night
Nothing could stop Cody Bellinger's three home run game Friday night in his first game against the Chicago Cubs as a New York Yankee—not even a robbed homer.
After he hit two-run homers in both the third and the fifth inning, he had a great chance for his third long ball of the night in his next trip to the plate. He hit a line drive toward right field in the bottom of the seventh that began to carry over the Yankee Stadium wall, but Cubs right fielder Kyle Tucker leaped to make the grab and keep the ball in the park.
That's alright though, because Bellinger took one over the wall in his next plate appearance to officially record the first three-homer game of his career. Here's each bomb he hit Friday night as the Yankees clobbered the Cubs 11-0:
He was a home-run robbery away from becoming the 20th player to hit four home runs in a game after Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez became the 19th earlier this season.
Following two years in Chicago, the Cubs traded Bellinger to the Yankees over the offseason along with $5 million in cash considerations in exchange for pitcher Cody Poteet. In his first season in the Bonx, Bellinger is slashing .280/.336/.470 with 13 homers and 48 RBIs through 85 games. Add three more homers and six RBIs to that total after the first outing against his former team.
He must've taken the trade quite personally.