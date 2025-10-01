Colin Cowherd Has Bad News for Dodgers Fans With World Series Hopes
The Dodgers built a comfortable lead over the Reds in Game 1 of their National League wild-card series and hung on for a 10–5 victory. Shohei Ohtani blasted a titanic home run and Blake Snell was dominant through seven innings. But a trio of pitchers—Alex Vesia, Edgardo Henriquez and Jack Dreyer—were very shaky in an eighth inning that resulted in three Cincinnati runs.
And Colin Cowherd thinks that's a very bad sign for a team expected to valiantly defend their World Series crown.
"Last night's a prime example of why they're not going to win the World Series," Cowherd said on his show Wednesday. "
"Dave Roberts doesn't trust the bullpen," he continued. "Dodger fans don't trust the bullpen. The Dodger bullpen doesn't trust the bullpen. They're going to push their starters as long as they can go."
Cowherd believes Los Angeles need to get great starting pitching and have their big bats deliver. Which sounds like a lot but is the same challenge almost every team in the MLB playoffs is hoping to receive. So there's no need to panic, especially with that lineup.
There is also the possibility that razor-sharp focus wasn't there in an 8–0 game and the effort could be better with more on the line.
"It feels good," Cowherd said of the opening triumph. "But this is how they're going to have to win."