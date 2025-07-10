SI

Colorado Rockies Terrible Defensive Play Actually Could Have Been Way Worse

Little League home run saved by diving stop.

Kyle Koster

Colorado Rockies turn in some interesting defense against the Boston Red Sox.
Colorado Rockies turn in some interesting defense against the Boston Red Sox. / NESN
In this story:

Things have not gone well for the Colorado Rockies this season, as evidenced by the 21-71 record they carried into Wednesday night's game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. They laid the groundwork for a 72nd loss right out of the gate as they struggled to corral a Jarren Duran liner to lead off the bottom of the first.

Pitcher Antonio Senzatela got the first crack at the ball, but was unable to snag it out of the air. Then shortstop Orlando Arcia booted it into right center, allowing Duran to turn toward second. Rockies rightfielder Yanquiel Fernandez raced in to get it only to overrun it, opening the door for Durran to scamper into third.

To look at a giant dark cloud and find a silver lining, it could have been worse. And it would have been worse had third baseman Ryan McMahon not made an extremely athletic play to prevent an errant throw from center turning this fiasco into a Little League home run. Which turned out to be huge as the Rockies were able to escape the first frame without giving up a run.

Of course, Boston went on to win 10-2.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Home/MLB