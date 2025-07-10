Colorado Rockies Terrible Defensive Play Actually Could Have Been Way Worse
Things have not gone well for the Colorado Rockies this season, as evidenced by the 21-71 record they carried into Wednesday night's game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. They laid the groundwork for a 72nd loss right out of the gate as they struggled to corral a Jarren Duran liner to lead off the bottom of the first.
Pitcher Antonio Senzatela got the first crack at the ball, but was unable to snag it out of the air. Then shortstop Orlando Arcia booted it into right center, allowing Duran to turn toward second. Rockies rightfielder Yanquiel Fernandez raced in to get it only to overrun it, opening the door for Durran to scamper into third.
To look at a giant dark cloud and find a silver lining, it could have been worse. And it would have been worse had third baseman Ryan McMahon not made an extremely athletic play to prevent an errant throw from center turning this fiasco into a Little League home run. Which turned out to be huge as the Rockies were able to escape the first frame without giving up a run.
Of course, Boston went on to win 10-2.