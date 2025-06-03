Corbin Burnes Hits 15-Day IL With Elbow Injury, Will Seek Second Opinion
Arizona Diamondbacks ace Corbin Burnes exited his start on Sunday with an apparent elbow injury after signalling for trainers to come to the mound during the fifth inning.
Fans have been anxiously awaiting an update on Burnes's status as the team plots its next steps, and it seems as if an IL stint is awaiting the 30-year-old.
According to Arizona Sports radio host John Gambadoro, the Diamondbacks are set to place Burnes on the 15-day IL after initial tests on his elbow came back inconclusive. Burnes will seek a second opinion on his elbow in order to better determine the severity of the injury. In the meantime, however, he's already been placed on the Injured List and will be sidelined for a couple of weeks, at least.
With Burnes out of the picture for the time being, Arizona will move Ryne Nelson back into the starting rotation while promoting Tommy Henry to the majors to serve as a bullpen arm.
The team should provide a further update on Burnes after he receives a second opinion on the elbow That information could be made available by Thursday or Friday, per Gambadoro.
Prior to the injury, Burnes was enjoying a standout first season with the Diamondbacks, recording a 2.66 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 64 1/3 innings. He signed a six-year, $210 million deal with the organization this offseason.