Pedro Martinez Told Corbin Burnes He’s AL All-Star Starter in Special Phone Call
From one ace to another.
Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Corbin Burnes on Monday was named the starter for the American League in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, which will begin on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Burnes received the news in a special manner, as Baseball Hall of Famer and three-time Cy Young Award winner Pedro Martinez called him on the phone to share the news.
Here's the cool moment with Burnes and Martinez, as captured in a video and posted by the Orioles on X, formerly known as Twitter.
"Hey listen," Martinez said. "[Bruce] Bochy wanted me to call you and let you know that you have been assigned to start the All-Star Game."
"Oh, that's awesome," Burnes replied.
"Yeah, I hope you can do what I did 25 years ago," Martinez said with a smile.
"Well, I'll do my best, that's a lot to keep up with," Burnes said.
Martinez is referring to the 1999 All-Star Game, where he was handed the ball to start and proceeded to strike out five batters in the first two innings, a fearsome group that included Baseball Hall of Famers Barry Larkin, Larry Walker, Jeff Bagwell and sluggers Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa.
Burnes, the 2021 Cy Young Award winner, won't have to face quite the same gauntlet that Martinez did, though the National League still boasts a formidable batting order.
Burnes, 9-3 with a 2.43 ERA, will still have to navigate a pair of two-time MVPs in Shohei Ohtani and Bryce Harper.
He's the fifth Orioles pitcher to start the All-Star Game and the first since Steve Stone in 1980.
Burnes will be opposing Pittsburgh Pirates phenom Paul Skenes, the starter for the National League.