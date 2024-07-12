Paul Skenes Starting the All-Star Game is Good Old Fashioned Fun
Paul Skenes has been named the starting pitcher for the Naitonal League in Tuesday's MLB All-Star Game. It's an incredible, if not all that surprising honor for Skenes, who will be just the fifth rookie pitcher to start in the history of the game.
At just 22-years old, Skenes has earned it. Through 11 starts he's a perfect 6-0. He's given up 14 runs and 48 hits in 66.1 innings pitched and struck out 89 batters which comes out to 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings. Once he has enough innings to qualify, he'll be near the league lead in K/9, WAR, WHIP, and ERA.
National League All-Star manager Torey Lovullo called into The Dan Patrick Show to tell Skenes during a live interview on Friday morning.
"It's so well deserved and we're super excited to make this announcement," said Lovullo. "You know, you represent so many great things that this game craves. It's such a great story. The way you've come on the scene. The way you've done it with such humbleness. It's noticable. And I'll be honored to be your manager. And I'm gonna be honored to be watching you throw your first pitch."
While Lovullo said that Skenes deserved it and that he was honored to be his manager, he also sounded like a fan. Because what Skenes is doing is awesome and people who like baseball like watching this young man work. What he does on the mound is cool. And him starting the All-Star game and pitching against Juan Soto and Aaron Judge is fun.
It is the exact opposite of pulling him from the game after seven-innings of no-hit baseball because he looks tired.
Sorry, but that was inexcusable. Baseball is a sport that is all about history. We've got a century and a half of handwritten box scores and mythological athletes and when you've got a chance at history, you have to take it.
Skenes is young and strong and healthy. Pulling him when he's cooking because he looks a little tired is wrong. Especially going into the All-Star break when the most work he was going to do over the next week was throw one inning in the All-Star game.
When Shohei Ohtani tore his UCL last August it was the second inning of a game he was starting on 13 days rest. He had left his previous start after 97 pitches.
Going over the pitch count once a season when something incredible is on the line is not going to ensure he's the Pirates ace for the next decade. In July alone we've seen a guy foul a ball off his own throat and another go to the hospital after he got hurt in his hotel room.
Stuff happens. And Skene's stuff is nasty.
That's why baseball needs to embrace it. They are with Skenes starting the All-Star game. They didn't when he got pulled six outs from a no-hitter. There are times to be cautious with a young pitcher and no one is going to hold it against the Pirates for trying to protect him from himself. But when you're presented with what could be a once in a career opportunity, you've got to take it. That's what makes it fun.