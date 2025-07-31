SI

Cubs Designate Two-Time All-Star for Assignment to Clear Roster Spot

Chicago is reportedly swapping one All-Star out for another.

Patrick Andres

Ryan Pressly, who has struggled in 2025, throws a pitch against the Nationals.
Ryan Pressly, who has struggled in 2025, throws a pitch against the Nationals. / Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images
In this story:

As the Chicago Cubs welcome a former All-Star pitcher, they will reportedly say goodbye to another one.

The Cubs are designating pitcher Ryan Pressly for assignment, according to a Thursday evening report from Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. Pressly, 36, is 2–3 this season with a 4.35 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.

A 13-year veteran who's spent time with three teams, Pressly remains best known for his seven years with the Houston Astros at the peak of their pandemic-era powers. Coming over from the Minnesota Twins in 2018, he successfully transitioned from a spectacular middle relief role into a rock-solid closer.

Pressly's roster spot will reportedly go to pitcher Taylor Rogers, a 2021 All-Star with the Twins who was moved for the second time in two days.

Chicago, suddenly in a white-knuckle National League Central race with the Milwaukee Brewers, trails its rival by one game.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Patrick Andres
PATRICK ANDRES

Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .

Home/MLB