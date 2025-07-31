Cubs Designate Two-Time All-Star for Assignment to Clear Roster Spot
As the Chicago Cubs welcome a former All-Star pitcher, they will reportedly say goodbye to another one.
The Cubs are designating pitcher Ryan Pressly for assignment, according to a Thursday evening report from Patrick Mooney of The Athletic. Pressly, 36, is 2–3 this season with a 4.35 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 41 1/3 innings pitched.
A 13-year veteran who's spent time with three teams, Pressly remains best known for his seven years with the Houston Astros at the peak of their pandemic-era powers. Coming over from the Minnesota Twins in 2018, he successfully transitioned from a spectacular middle relief role into a rock-solid closer.
Pressly's roster spot will reportedly go to pitcher Taylor Rogers, a 2021 All-Star with the Twins who was moved for the second time in two days.
Chicago, suddenly in a white-knuckle National League Central race with the Milwaukee Brewers, trails its rival by one game.