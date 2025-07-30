MLB Twins Tyler, Taylor Rogers Both Traded on the Same Day Ahead of Deadline
There's been plenty of MLB trades, with plenty more to come, ahead of Thursday's deadline. While it's common for pitchers to be dealt in trades, especially relievers, a first-time instance (according to Sportsnet) happened on Wednesday when twins Tyler and Taylor Rogers were both traded from their respective teams.
Tyler was dealt to the Mets from the Giants in what was deemed an uneven trade between the two teams. In return for Rogers, the Giants received the team's No. 10 prospect pitcher Blade Tidwell and No. 12 prospect outfielder Drew Gilbert, as well as veteran reliever Jose Butto.
Taylor was sent to the Pirates from the Reds along with infielder Sammy Stafura and cash considerations. The Reds received third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes on the other side of the deal.
The Rogers twins will be much closer in distance to each other now, as Tyler will be in New York and Taylor will be in Pittsburgh.
The twins are not scheduled to face each other for the rest of the MLB season, but they already did play against each other back in April when the Reds and Giants played at Oracle Park. They both pitched for the Giants from 2023-24 when Taylor was on the squad. Tyler spent his entire career since 2019 in San Francisco until he was traded on Wednesday.