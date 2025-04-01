Cubs Hit Back-to-Back Home Runs to Kick Off Athletics' Three-Year Stay in Sacramento
The Athletics' three-year tenure at Sacramento's Sutter Health Park, which is also the home of the Triple-A River Cats (a San Francisco Giants affiliate), began on Monday in a pretty unfortunate manner.
The A's faced the Chicago Cubs, who made quite the statement in the first inning. It wasn't the nicest welcome for the A's as they opened their first game in their new, temporary stadium.
In the first inning, the Cubs hit back-to-back home runs to go up 4–0 early over the A's. Michael Busch hit the first homer, which carried for 387 feet. Dansby Swanson followed him up by hitting a 417-foot home run. It was the first home run of the 2025 season for both players. Athletics pitcher Joey Estes gave up both of the homers, and he was clearly disappointed with the outcome.
The Athletics will soon be located in Las Vegas upon completion of their new stadium, but are expected to play at least three seasons in Sacramento. The franchise left Oakland after the 2024 season following 57 seasons in the city.
MLB fans already had mixed feelings about the A's competing in the minor league ballpark this season and beyond, and Monday's unfortunate start for the team seemed too spot on for how A's fans feel about the move in general.