Cubs Set to Sign Former Dodgers All-Star to Bolster Infield
The Chicago Cubs missed out on the Alex Bregman sweepstakes, as the former Houston Astros third baseman signed with the Boston Red Sox. As they look to add to their infield in wake of the free agency miss, they're nearing a deal with another notable—albeit older—former All-Star: Justin Turner.
The two sides are nearing an agreement, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Turner is expected to sign a one-year, $6 million deal with the Cubs.
Turner, a two-time All-Star during his time with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2017, '21), split his 2024 season between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners. The 40-year-old was held to 91 games but was still a fairly effective bat, slashing .259/.354/.383 with 11 home runs and 55 RBIs on the season. He was a 1.5 WAR player during the season.
The Cubs have made a few hot stove splashes this winter, trading for a pair of other former Astros standouts, outfielder Kyle Tucker and closer Ryan Pressly. Now, they add a veteran presence with a World Series ring and an NLCS MVP award under his belt as they look to push for their first playoff appearance since 2020.