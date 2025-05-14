Cubs Player Celebrates Scoring Game-Winning Run Before Even Reaching Third Base
Nico Hoerner celebrated his birthday in style on Tuesday night. The Chicago Cubs second baseman scored the winning run in a thrilling ninth-inning comeback at Wrigley Field against the Miami Marlins. Hoerner was feeling so good that cameras caught him yelling with a huge smile on his face between second and third base because he knew that he was going to beat the throw from the left field corner.
And he was absolutely right to celebrate. As were the other players who scored on walk-offs around the league within a four-minute span last night.
Pinch hitter Justin Turner doubled down the line with one out and runners on first and third after Hoerner singled in the first run of the inning. Vidal Brujan tied the game as he came in from third, but it was Hoerner hustling all the way around from first who got to score the deciding run.
Everyone loved the look on Hoerner's face as he approached third and it rightly deserved mutliple looks.
Happy birthday indeed.