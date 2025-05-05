Cubs Announce Roster Move After Shota Imanaga Suffers Injury
The Chicago Cubs officially placed All-Star pitcher Shota Imanaga on the 15-day injured reserve list on Monday, one day after he suffered a hamstring injury during the team's 4–0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
In return, the Cubs called up right-handed pitcher Gavin Hollowell from Triple A.
Imanaga ran to first base in attempt to help for a double play during the sixth inning, and in the process he injured his left hamstring. He was seen holding the back of his left leg. He went out of the game after this.
Here's a video of the play in question.
Imanaga's injury couldn't have come at a worse time for the Cubs as they're already without pitcher Justin Steele for the rest of the season after he underwent an elbow surgery.
Through eight starts this season, Imanaga posted a 2.82 ERA in 44.2 innings pitched. He's produced 34 strikeouts, while batters have 35 hits and 15 runs off of the ace so far.
The Cubs currently lead the NL Central with a 21–14 record, three games above the Cincinnati Reds.