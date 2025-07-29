SI

Former Cubs Great Shares Emotional Conversations Ryne Sandberg Had in Final Days

Andy Nesbitt

Ryne Sandberg died Monday at 65.
Ryne Sandberg died Monday at 65. / Jerry Lai-Imagn Images
In this story:

The baseball world suffered a huge loss Monday when Hall of Famer Ryne Sandberg died at the age of 65 following a diagnosis of metastatic prostate cancer.

Sandberg played 16 years in the majors, with the final 15 of those coming with the Cubs. He was a legend in Chicago and fans were rightfully heartbroken over the news.

On Tuesday, Sandberg's longtime double-play partner, Shawon Dunston, shared that he and some other former teammates had special conversations with Sandberg before his death.

"The last couple of days, he wanted to speak to me, Andre [Dawson] and Mark Grace," Dunston said during an emotional appearance on the MLB Network. "He told us that he loved us and he loved all you fans too. Go Cubs."

Here's that segment:

The Cubs will celebrate Sandberg with a patch on their uniforms for the rest of the season. The team will be back home at Wrigley on Friday, which will likely be an emotional day for a fanbase and a city that lost a former player that they all loved.

More MLB on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Andy Nesbitt
ANDY NESBITT

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

Home/MLB