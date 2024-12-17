Chicago Cubs Can Strong-Arm Yankees Into Taking on More Money in Bellinger Trade
The Chicago Cubs were having a relatively quiet offseason before Jed Hoyer made one of the biggest moves he has made as the president of baseball operations when he traded for Houston Astros star Kyle Tucker.
Acquiring Tucker, while undoubtedly giving an instant roster upgrade, creates a bit of a logjam in the outfield with Seiya Suzuki, Ian Happ, and Pete Crow-Armstrong along with numerous youngsters the Cubs are going to try to bring up over the next couple of years.
The looming factor who was already seen as a potential trade piece ahead of the Tucker deal is Cody Bellinger.
He opted into $27.5 million player option, a number which Chicago likely would have preferred him to hit the open market.
While a potential trade involving the 2019 National League MVP opens up more spots and more money, there is still a path for Bellinger to play a key role on the 2025 team if they desire.
With the flexibility to put Bellinger at first base permanently and move Michael Busch over to third, the Cubs certainly don't have to trade him.
That fact gives Chicago the upper hand in trade negotiations, especially with the looming New York Yankees after they finished in second in the Tucker sweepstakes.
Michael Brakebill of FanSided says this could work to the Cubs' benefit in negotiations over who is going to be paying Bellinger's large salary if he's dealt.
"The Yankees need Bellinger more than the Cubs need to trade him, specifically to New York, considering the other teams that have shown interest." Brakebill wrote. "Eventually, the Yankees front office won't be able to play hardball if a deal seems likely to fall through, and the Cubs should be able to free up a solid chunk of Bellinger's contract, which will be essential to the rest of their offseason plans."
The Yankees seem like the most likely destination for the slugger if he traded since the Bronx Bombers are desperate to make a splash after losing Juan Soto and coming up short in their pursuit of Tucker.
Bellinger is far from the player either Tucker or Soto is at this point in his career, but he's absolutely still capable of helping a Major League ball club.
If the Cubs can take advantage of this desperation and get New York to take on more of Bellinger's salary than initially expected, it would be an absolutely massive win for Hoyer and company.