Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees Seemingly at Stalemate in Bellinger Trade Talks
After pulling off a trade to bring in Kyle Tucker, it doesn't sound like the Chicago Cubs are ready to just stop there.
They've been trying to offload Cody Bellinger and his contract to another team all offseason, and while the early returns weren't great, clubs who missed out on Juan Soto and are looking for a slugger who is also a versatile defender could find themselves becoming more interested in the former MVP.
That's where the New York Yankees come in.
Long viewed as someone who would fit with that franchise perfectly - his dad, Clay, won two World Series championships with them - it seemed like something was close to being worked out between the two sides.
But, there seems to be a stalemate in the negotiations at this point.
Per Jon Heyman of The New York Post, this has now become a matter of "who blinks first, if ever," with him citing money as the reason why this hasn't gotten completed yet.
Bellinger is owed $27.5 million in 2025 and has a player option for $25 million the following year, so it's very likely the Yankees are looking for the Cubs to take on some of that salary if they are going to bring him in.
That makes little sense for Chicago.
The reason why they are looking to move Bellinger is so they don't have to pay that salary, hence why Heyman put the "if ever" disclaimer in his statement regarding if this will get figured out or not.
It should be pointed out that the Tucker deal also stalled before it was completed, so there's a chance both teams find a middle ground and Bellinger does get shipped to New York eventually.