Chicago Cubs First Baseman Top 10 in Power Rankings After Stellar Rookie Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers selected Michael Busch with the 31st pick of the 2019 MLB draft.
Four years later, with his path to the Majors blocked by future Hall of Famer Freddie Freeman, the Dodgers traded the prospect to the Chicago Cubs, who immediately placed the rookie on their 26-man roster.
It was a stellar rookie campaign for Busch, who provided outstanding offense for the Cubs in the middle of their lineup.
He performed well enough to be listed among some of the game's best at first base this year.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report released his final first base power rankings of 2024, and Busch was able to crack the top 10, landing in 10th.
"Rookie Michael Busch hit .323/.431/.618 with 27 home runs and 90 RBI in 98 games at Triple-A in the Dodgers organization in 2023, but he did not have a clear path to playing time in Los Angeles," writes Reuter. "The Cubs acquired him during the offseason in exchange for prospects Jackson Ferris and Zyhir Hope during the offseason, and he won the starting first base job during spring training and a spot on the Opening Day roster. The 27-year-old was a steady offensive performer in the middle of the Cubs lineup, and he ranked among the rookie leaders in hits (123, eighth), home runs (21, third), RBI (65, sixth) and total bases (218, fifth)."
While he ranked well among his fellow rookie constituents, there is not a soul on earth who would be able to pry the National League Rookie of the Year Award away from Paul Skenes.
It is a shame, really, and while Chicago's rookie would also potentially not beat Jackson Merrill, it is yet another indictment on the sport needing separate awards for pitchers and hitters.
Busch performed well at first base defensively, finishing the season with two Outs Above Average at the position per Baseball Savant, though his time at second base, and a -1 for that position, gives him a total of one for the year.
His two Outs Above Average at first base ranks him eighth among all first basemen, a solid showing for the star-in-the-making.
Busch is entering his sophomore campaign in 2025, and it will be interesting to see what role the team has in mind for him and if he is able to replicate the success he had at the plate in 2024.