Chicago Cubs Fans Will Love Alex Bregman's New Instagram Pic

The Chicago Cubs put the rest of the league on notice on Saturday when news broke the team signed Alex Bregman to a five-year, $175 million contract.

Combined with the trade for Edward Cabrera that occurred just a few days prior, the moves have reinvigorated a Cubs fanbase that was desperate to make a splash in the offseason.

Since the night off his signing, Bregman has been endearing himself to Cubs fans. First, he quickly joined in the hype around the Chicago Bear's win over the Packers that same night by posting an a Bears flag to his Instagram stories that featured the iconic "DA BEARS" tagline.

And he followed that up on Monday by making an appearance at the Chicago Blackhawks hockey game, donning a jersey and all, which you can't watch above.

Alex Bregman updates Instagram profile picture

Now, Bregman has taken the next step, switching out his old Instagram profile picture for a new one. In his updated photograph, Bregman sports a Cubs jersey with bat in hand.

Before

Alex Bregman IG Profile Image | Alex Bregman / Instagram

After

Alex Bregman IG Profile Image | Alex Bregman / Instagram

What's next for Bregman and the Cubs

While nobody is upset about adding the two-time World Series champion, the move has raised questions about what to do with some of the other members of the Cubs' roster. And the biggest question is around infielder Nico Hoerner.

The San Francisco Giants are reported to be aggressively pursuing him according to a tweet by Jeff Passan, while Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required) has noted the Cubs would need to be "overwhelmed" by a potential offer in order to trade away Hoerner.

Nico Hoerner | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

That said, many believe that if the Cubs are to enter 2026 with the best shot to win, they'll need to hang on to Hoerner, who had a stellar 2025 season for the Cubs and is one of the best defenders in all of baseball. There are, however, others who believe that with his contract set to expire in 2026, now's the time to get a return for him.

If the Cubs do hold onto Hoerner, the likely scenario to solve the infield puzzle would be to shift Matt Shaw into a super utility role until an opportunity presents itself for him to step back into a larger role for the club.

As for Bregman, he's expected to attend the Cubs Convention in downtown Chicago this weekend and will reportedly wear the #3 jersey this season while Nico Hoerner holds #2.

