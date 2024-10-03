Three Chicago Cubs Players Nominated for All-MLB Team in 2024
The 2024 season did not go according to plan for the Chicago Cubs, who finished with an 83-79 record, identical to what they did in 2023.
While the anticipated jump in production did not come, there were still a few players who stood out amongst their peers with their performance on the field. Three of them played well enough to receive a spot on the All-MLB Team 2024 ballot.
Established in 2019, the best players at each position are recognized in this voting process. A First and Second Team will be selected, as fan voting will make up half of the outcome. The other half will be determined by a panel of experts.
Cubs fans, make sure to vote for your players once per day through October 11, when voting closes. The winners will be announced during the winter, on December 16th.
Two of the players will be battling it out against each other as outfielders Ian Happ and Seiya Suzuki were both chosen.
A Pittsburgh native, Happ could be the longest-tenured player on the roster heading into 2025 with the future of starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks in the air. He earned his spot on the ballot with another strong all-around performance.
With a slash line of .243/.341/.441, he was a reliable extra-base machine with 34 doubles and 25 home runs. The doubles were second only to Nico Hoerner, while the home runs, 86 RBI and 80 walks all led the team.
Suzuki has been everything Chicago had hoped for when they signed him out of Japan ahead of the 2022 season. He gets the job done at the plate and has developed into one of the best right-fielders in baseball.
The only knock against him is the inability to stay healthy; he has missed at least 24 games in each of his three MLB seasons.
This season, he recorded an impressive .283/.366/.482 slash line as arguably the best all-around hitter on the team. He had 27 doubles, six triples and 21 home runs, knocking in 73 runs with 16 stolen bases.
The last nominee for the franchise is starting pitcher Shota Imanaga. He wasn’t the most sought-after international pitcher last offseason; that title would fall upon Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Alas, it was Imanaga who was the more impactful pitcher in each of their respective rookie campaigns.
He turned into a legitimate ace for the Cubs, making 29 starts and going 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA across 173.1 innings. With 174 strikeouts and only 28 walks, he led the Majors with a 6.21 SO/BB ratio.
Some Cy Young Award votes should be heading Imanaga’s way after a stellar first season in the MLB.