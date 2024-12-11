Chicago Cubs Executive Jed Hoyer Approached Seiya Suzuki About Trade Destinations
The Chicago Cubs will be a team to watch before the Winter Meetings conclude.
While they missed out on a longtime rumored free agent target of theirs in Max Fried - although the price tag he signed for was never going to be handed out by this front office and ownership group - the Cubs could still steal some headlines.
That likely would stem from trading Cody Bellinger, something they are seemingly gung ho on doing so they can clear up some money and open up a pathway to playing time for their rising star prospects.
However, another one of their players could be on the move.
In a surprising report from Jesse Rogers of ESPN, Chicago's president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer approached Seiya Suzuki and his representation about teams interested in acquiring him.
What's notable is the star outfielder has a no-trade clause, meaning he would have to approve any deal made by the front office if he were to leave the Cubs before his contract is up.
"It's a small universe where Seiya would consider going," his agent, Joel Wolfe, told Rogers while also making it "pretty clear" that the right fielder does not want to be a full-time designated hitter going forward.
Suzuki ended this past season in the DH role, something that was largely due to his regressing defense and better production at the plate when he was just focused on hitting.
The teams who have approached Chicago about acquiring the Japanese slugger were not revealed, but considering he's been a .278/.354/.470 hitter with a 128 OPS+ across his 381 Major League games and has gotten better each year he's played, the list should be pretty robust.
Add to the fact that Suzuki is owed just $38 million over the next two seasons, and he would become one of the most intriguing players on the market if he wants to be moved.
Would the Cubs actually want to trade him becomes the next question.
Perhaps this would be their way to free up some financial flexibility - if the slugger agrees to a deal - since the prospect of moving Bellinger seems to be challenging at this point in time.
Chicago would likely be much more inclined to have Bellinger on their roster at his current price tag if they got some cash back in their pockets by shipping out Suzuki and his remaining deal, but this news comes as a surprise nonetheless.
It seems like the Cubs are clearly trying to move out one of the two players, with Joel Sherman of The New York Post stating the front office is "determined" to trade either Bellinger or Suzuki this offseason.
This will be something to keep an eye on during the Winter Meetings and the rest of the Hot Stove period before the upcoming campaign begins.