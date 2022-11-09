Cubs Should Be In On Marlins Starter Pablo López

The Chicago Cubs and the Miami Marlins are very similar teams in the sense that both are young ball clubs with high potential and see themselves as just a few pieces away from being true contenders.

In Miami's case, they have a plethora of young, controllable arms that are Major League ready, but remain a few hitters short of truly contending in the National League East.

Chicago on the other hand, has a bounty of young position players, and while they have plenty of promising pitchers, most are unproven.

Sounds like a match to me! Now, add the fact that the Marlins are looking to move starting pitcher Pablo López and it becomes even more obvious.

López will be just 27-years-old at the start of the 2023 MLB season, right in the middle of his prime. During the 2022 MLB season, López pitched 180.0 innings to the tune of a 3.75 ERA backed up with a 3.71 FIP and 1.167 WHIP.

On the other side of the equation, the Cubs could offer Christopher Morel, Nick Madrigal, or even Brennan Davis, who has had a promising Arizona Fall League, to headline the deal.

The Cubs have plenty of ammunition in the farm system that could offer an intriguing package without depleting the system entirely.

López would then slot into one of the top spots in the rotation, and with an arbitration projection of just $5.6 million, it would leave plenty of wiggle room for Chicago to add elsewhere.

With the Cubs coming into their window of contention, this is a deal that makes sense on all fronts. They have plenty of high-ceiling prospects but not enough Major League spots to go around.

Trading some of those players for high-end, controllable starting pitching would be a safe and effective move to helping propel the Cubs to playoff contention.

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter!