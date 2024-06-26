Phillies Player Told Such a Funny Story About Watching 12-Year-Old Bryce Harper Play
Philadelphia Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper is regarded as one of the most feared sluggers in MLB, both now and ever since he made his debut at the age of 19 back in 2015.
But what about when he was a child?
Harper's Phillies teammate David Dahl can confirm that the sight of a 12-year-old Harper in the batter's box was just as frightening for pitchers.
Prior to the Phillies' game against the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday, Dahl made an appearance on MLB Network's morning show MLB Central alongside personalities Robert Flores, Lauren Shehadi, Mark DeRosa and Sean Casey, and told a funny story about watching a 12-year-old Harper play at a tournament in Huntsville, Al.
When MLB Network personality and 12-year MLB veteran Sean Casey asked Dahl what it's like playing with Harper everyday, Dahl responded by saying that watching Harper play is "truly special", before sharing this anecdote.
"I actually have a funny story. He was 12, I was 11. His team was playing in Huntsville, Alabama and he went 12-for-12 with 11 home runs," Dahl said as the MLB Central crew broke out in laughter.
"I remember telling my dad, like, 'Hey, I need to get in the weight room. This guy's really good.' " "It was actually pretty cool to see."
It's not hard to picture a 12-year-old Harper, who in just four years would go on to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated as a 16-year-old prospect, demolishing baseballs and being an impossible out.
Harper, 31, is in the midst of another strong campaign in '24, as he has posted a .306/.402/.590 slash line with 20 home runs, 57 RBI and 52 runs scored in 74 games played heading into Wednesday's action. Dahl, who in February was signed to a minor-league contract and then called up from Triple-A after an injury to Brandon Marsh in early June, has had a fine season himself, posting a .791 OPS in 14 games.
Aside from enjoying the benefits of playing on a Phillies team that owns the best record in the National League, Dahl, just like he did years ago, gets a front-row seat to watch one of the best baseball players work.