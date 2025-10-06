David Ortiz Had Devastating Line About Yankees' Chances of Surviving Blue Jays
The New York Yankees spent a thoroughly unsatisfying weekend north of the border and return home needing to win three consecutive games against the Toronto Blue Jays in in order to keep their season going. There is still some shred of hope for Aaron Boone's team. But pinstripe fans will not be getting any silver linings from David Ortiz, who shared his bleak take on the state of affairs during Fox's pregame show Sunday night.
"They can bring Jesus back and they're still going to Cancun," the former Red Sox great said after the Yankees lost Game 2 on Sunday, 13-7. "It's over. It's a wrap."
Ortiz's other suggestion for the Yankees? Simply bring back since-retired players from the franchise to come back and play, including his two deskmates in Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez.
Ortiz's commentary drew some elite television chuckles but in the end will improve to be entirely unhelpful. Major League Baseball rules prevent anyone who is not on the roster for the division round to be added in case of an 0-2 hole. So Andy Pettite can't pitch Game 3 with Babe Ruth lined up up for Game 4. Which means, you guessed it—no Jesus in the winner-take-all Game 5.
Surely Ortiz took no pleasure in providing this dose of reality.