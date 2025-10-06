Yankees Radio Call of Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Grand Slam Hilarious Unless You’re From NY
The Blue Jays beat the Yankees in Game 2 of the ALDS on Sunday, 13-7. Toronto had a 5-0 lead in the bottom of fourth when Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came to the plate and hit a grand slam. It was an incredible moment inside the Rogers Center as the home crowd errupted.
Outside the Yankees dugout there might have only been two people completely silent, and they were both in the WFAN broadcast booth. Dave Sims and Suzyn Waldman were there to call the game for the folks listening on the radio back in New York and Gueerrero's grand slam did not seem to excite them.
"So you got Giménez at third, Straw at second, Springer at first," Sims described to the fans listening on the radio. "One out. Guerrero at the dish and a 2-1 count. He's looking to unload right here. 2-1. Pitch. He did. Deep drive, left field. Grand Slam."
It doesn't get shorter or more to the point than that. A full 20 seconds passed before Waldman finally broke the silence and confirmed how badly things were going for the Yankees.
Before the game, a much happier Sims posted a picture with Waldman that definitely could be classified as an image that precedes an unfortunate event for Yankees fans.
The Blue Jays now lead the series 2-0 with a chance to win the series on Tuesday at Yankee Stadium.