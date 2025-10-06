Three Takeaways: Vladdy Guerrero, Rookie Hurler Humiliate Yankees in Game 2
The Blue Jays are one win away from their first trip to the American League championship series since 2016.
After hammering the Yankees 10–1 in Game 1 of the AL division series on Saturday, the Blue Jays were back at it on Sunday, racing to a 12–0 lead before holding on for a 13–7 win. Toronto’s bats were a big part of the story in Game 2, but rookie righty Trey Yesavage stole headlines with an incredible performance on the mound.
The Yankees failed to show up in either game north of the border and now find themselves with their backs against the wall, trailing 2–0 in the best-of-five series. Here’s a look at three takeaways from Toronto's big win on Sunday.
The Blue Jays Aren’t Intimidated
Toronto came out firing in Game 1, and that continued in Game 2. A 10–1 victory on Saturday led to a 13-run outburst that included a 12–0 lead by the fifth inning. The Blue Jays are not scared of what the Yankees have thrown at them, even with Bo Bichette sidelined.
After scoring eight runs on New York’s bullpen in Game 1, Toronto lit up Yankees ace Max Fried, scoring seven runs on eight hits in three-plus innings. Perhaps most importantly, the Blue Jays’ big bats came to play. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a monster grand slam to drive in four. Daulton Varsho had two bombs, George Springer also went deep and Alejandro Kirk drove in a run after hitting two home runs in Game 1.
The Blue Jays had one of MLB’s best offenses all season. Even with Bichette watching from the dugout, Toronto hasn’t missed a beat.
Trey Yesavage Earned His Spot
A lot was made about Toronto’s decision to give top prospect Trey Yesavage the start in a critical spot on Sunday. It turned out to be a phenomenal call. The rookie righty showed he’s the team’s top prospect for a reason.
In 5 1/3 electric, shutout innings, Yesavage held the Yankees without a hit, walked one and struck out 11, which was a Blue Jays postseason record. He sat in the mid-90s and garnered a ridiculous 18 whiffs, 11 of which came on his devastating splitter. He was excellent all afternoon and fed off the raucous crowd at Rogers Centre.
The 22-year-old is Toronto’s No. 1 prospect, and MLB Pipeline ranks him at No. 26 overall. The 20th pick in the 2024 MLB draft, Yesavage rose quickly through the minor league ranks this season, earning a call-up in mid-September after 25 outings.
Yesavage went 1–0 with a 3.21 ERA and 1.43 WHIP in three big league starts before the playoffs. He struck out 16 and walked seven in 14 innings. It was a gamble to give him a start in such a big spot, but he stepped into the spotlight and owned the moment.
Toronto’s starting rotation ranked 23rd in baseball with just 8.5 fWAR, and it was 24th in FIP (4.46), so there was plenty of room to add another piece. Yesavage is an elite talent that elevates the rotation when he’s locked in. He’s earned that rotation spot after Sunday’s immaculate performance.
It’s Getting Late Early for the Yankees
The Yankees entered the 2025 season looking to finish what they started in 2024 when they fell short against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series. They got past the Boston Red Sox in the wild-card round after losing Game 1 and winning the next two, but now find themselves on the brink again.
In two games against Toronto, New York has been outscored 23–8. At one point, it was 22–1 before the Yankees got two runs in the sixth inning on Sunday, then followed that with five more in the seventh. That only came against the back of the Blue Jays’ bullpen after the Yanks dug themselves an insurmountable deficit.
New York’s staff has allowed 23 runs in 16 innings so far in this series, which works out to a brutal ERA of 12.94. Part of that has been Toronto’s relentless offense, but it’s also the Yankees’ pitchers not executing. The franchise didn’t give Fried $218 million to watch him allow seven runs in three-plus innings during a key playoff game. The lefty delivered 6 1/3 shutout innings in Game 1 of the wild-card series but now has a 9.64 ERA in his last five playoff starts dating back to 2022.
Now the series heads to Yankee Stadium, where Carlos Rodón will face Shane Bieber on Tuesday night. The 32-year-old lefty allowed three runs in six innings against the Red Sox in Game 2 of the wild-card series, so he’s already pitched in an elimination game this postseason.
Rodon will need to be at his best because the Yankees already find themselves on the verge of a very long vacation.