David Ortiz Shared Cryptic Message After Red Sox Trade Rafael Devers
The Red Sox stunningly traded homegrown star Rafael Devers to the San Francisco Giants in a rare June blockbuster deal, sending the MLB world into a frenzy Sunday night. Among those who reacted to the trade was Red Sox franchise legend David Ortiz, who seemed to give a cryptic answer about his thoughts on the situation.
Ortiz wrote in journalist Yancen Pujols's comments on Instagram about the Devers deal early Monday morning. Ortiz's reply was in what appeared to be an informal form of Dominican-Spanish, which made it more difficult to translate.
However, a fan ran Ortiz's comments through Chat GPT for a quick translating job, and these were the results:
"In our country, there are a bunch of fans — which is fine — but they don't know anything about the business. Nobody here is operating on feelings.
"They ended up owing almost all of the Dominican media when [the Devers trade] happened. And now they're acting like it's all Boston this, Boston that. Learn how the business works, then give your opinion."
The first part of Ortiz's comments arguably sticks out the most: nobody is operating on feelings.
The Red Sox icon seems to contend that Boston's decision to deal Devers was purely a business one, despite previous reports of heightened tensions between the two parties stemming from Devers's public gripes about being asked to change positions twice in the span of a few months.
Ortiz notably defended Devers during the dispute and said he thought the Red Sox should let the 28-year-old play third base:
"You are not talking about just another ball player, you are talking about Rafael Devers, the current David Ortiz-type player the Red Sox have. Listen to me, that's the team's best player," Ortiz said in February.
It's very likely that Ortiz, now a Fox Sports studio analyst, will have much more to say about the Devers trade in the coming days.